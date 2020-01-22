Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Aphria (NYSE:APHA) in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on APHA. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aphria in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. CIBC raised Aphria from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aphria from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.30 price target on shares of Aphria in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aphria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.19.

APHA stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.67. The company had a trading volume of 351,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,537,355. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.56. Aphria has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aphria by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,402,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,870,000 after acquiring an additional 135,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aphria by 410.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 407,658 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aphria in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,700,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Aphria by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 147,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 21,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Aphria by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 142,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 21,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

