AON (NYSE:AON) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of AON (NYSE:AON) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $245.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AON. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, January 6th. William Blair upgraded shares of AON from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of AON from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AON currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $205.86.

Shares of AON stock opened at $211.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. AON has a 12-month low of $151.65 and a 12-month high of $212.65.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.63%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AON will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

In other news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $331,727.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,581.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total transaction of $968,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of AON by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of AON by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AON by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

