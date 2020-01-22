Analysts Set Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target at C$80.45

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$80.45.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$81.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

In related news, Senior Officer Frank Joseph Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.43, for a total transaction of C$744,300.00.

TSE:TD opened at C$73.96 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$71.22 and a one year high of C$77.96. The firm has a market cap of $134.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$73.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$74.77.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.11 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.3200004 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

