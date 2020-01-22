Analysts Set Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target at $34.45

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.45.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peloton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Peloton from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Argus assumed coverage on Peloton in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Peloton in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Peloton in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Peloton in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peloton stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.00. 4,910,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,286,441. Peloton has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $37.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.35 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

