Analysts Set NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) PT at $33.67

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.14.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research note on Sunday, November 24th.

NMIH stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.06. 681,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,147. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NMI has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $101.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.67 million. NMI had a net margin of 44.92% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Analysts forecast that NMI will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 7,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $239,111.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,477.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $826,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,697,966.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 379,676 shares of company stock valued at $12,354,236. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in NMI during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NMI during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NMI during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NMI during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

