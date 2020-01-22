Analysts Set Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Price Target at $6.00

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GFI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 2,832.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GFI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.31. 185,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,414,880. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.50 and a beta of -1.10. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $6.83.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

