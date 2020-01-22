Analysts Set Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Price Target at $47.67

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EGBN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 678.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,904,000 after purchasing an additional 310,670 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3,635.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,802,000 after purchasing an additional 266,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,481,000 after purchasing an additional 163,889 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 19.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,259,000 after purchasing an additional 80,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,302,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $45.92. 186,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,500. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.51 and its 200-day moving average is $44.75. Eagle Bancorp has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $60.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.61 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

