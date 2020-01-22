Analysts Set Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Price Target at $145.80

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CW shares. UBS Group raised Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price target on Curtiss-Wright and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

NYSE:CW traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.92. The company had a trading volume of 151,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,406. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $107.45 and a fifty-two week high of $149.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $614.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $1,048,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $617,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,324,031. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,444 shares of company stock worth $3,694,814. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth $1,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

