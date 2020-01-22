Analysts Set $16.84 Target Price for QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $16.84 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.31) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned QuickLogic an industry rank of 22 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

QUIK has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on QuickLogic from $14.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on QuickLogic to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in QuickLogic by 38.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 41,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in QuickLogic by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 385,317 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in QuickLogic by 731.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 58,438 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ QUIK traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 61,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $63.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.48. QuickLogic has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $16.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.14. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 85.41% and a negative net margin of 144.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

