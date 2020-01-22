Analysts Expect Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) to announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Denbury Resources’ earnings. Denbury Resources posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Denbury Resources.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $315.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNR. ValuEngine raised Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Imperial Capital set a $1.00 target price on Denbury Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Denbury Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Denbury Resources by 40,315.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,666,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after buying an additional 6,649,681 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Denbury Resources in the second quarter worth $21,530,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Denbury Resources by 120.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,065,374 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,659 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Denbury Resources in the fourth quarter worth $3,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Denbury Resources by 308.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,401,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,165 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNR traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. 3,843,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,412,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $536.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 3.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. Denbury Resources has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $2.68.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

