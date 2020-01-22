Analysts Expect Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.81 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will report $11.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.82 million and the lowest is $11.80 million. Bank Of Princeton reported sales of $10.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton will report full year sales of $45.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.40 million to $45.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $49.67 million, with estimates ranging from $49.24 million to $50.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank Of Princeton.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BPRN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Bank Of Princeton from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Bank Of Princeton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of BPRN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.97. 9,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,561. Bank Of Princeton has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $33.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $205.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPRN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 153.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,716 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bank Of Princeton during the second quarter worth approximately $701,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 22.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

