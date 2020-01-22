Analysts Anticipate Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Vornado Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $465.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.27 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 151.59% and a return on equity of 4.90%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vornado Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $283,425.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,480.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,908,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,788,945,000 after purchasing an additional 237,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,973,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,341,000 after purchasing an additional 90,525 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 73.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,818,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,521 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 10,306.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,610,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 8.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,443,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,922,000 after purchasing an additional 117,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNO traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.56. 35,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,728. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $70.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 70.21%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

