Analysts Anticipate Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) to report $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verso’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.09. Verso posted earnings of $1.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.70 million. Verso had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 15.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Verso from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

VRS stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.75. 384,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,669. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $583.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 2.08. Verso has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $26.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Verso during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Verso in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 294.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 241.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verso during the second quarter worth $370,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

