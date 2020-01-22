Analysts Anticipate Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to Post $0.50 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.56. Meta Financial Group posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.94 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 17.69%.

CASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

In related news, Director William David Tull sold 8,943 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $312,557.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Goik sold 13,872 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $448,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,540,580.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,419 shares of company stock worth $954,914 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 25.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 453.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 17.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $37.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

