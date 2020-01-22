Analysts Anticipate Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $597.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will report $597.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $609.00 million and the lowest is $585.20 million. Itron posted sales of $587.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $624.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.63 million. Itron had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

ITRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Itron by 50.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Itron by 2,199.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Itron by 266.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Itron stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $87.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,693. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 59.90, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. Itron has a 52 week low of $45.54 and a 52 week high of $88.17.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

