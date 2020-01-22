Analysts Anticipate Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.10). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.11.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DFFN. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 327,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.5% of Anson Funds Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Anson Funds Management LP owned 6.98% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.18. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.