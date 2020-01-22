Amoveo (VEO) Price Tops $46.14

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Amoveo has a market cap of $3.14 million and $3.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Amoveo has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One Amoveo coin can now be purchased for approximately $46.14 or 0.00532164 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitibu, Graviex and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Amoveo Coin Profile

Amoveo (VEO) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitibu and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

