Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to at Oppenheimer

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from to in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2019 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $14.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.83 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMGN. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann raised their target price on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $236.42.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $237.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.46. Amgen has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 36.1% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

