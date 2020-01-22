American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Software Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets and supports a portfolio of application software solutions that enable businesses to respond to today’s dynamic global marketplace. The company’s software and services solutions are designed to automate many planning and operational functions principally in the areas of: (i) Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), (ii) Flow Manufacturing, (iii) E-Commerce Solutions and (iv) Logility Value Chain Solutions(TM). The company’s products are designed to provide rapid return on investment. “

Get American Software alerts:

AMSWA has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. American Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.68.

Shares of AMSWA stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.12. 2,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.85 million, a P/E ratio of 68.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92. American Software has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $17.11.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 million. American Software had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Software news, President H Allan Dow sold 32,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $523,666.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 89,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,515.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,839 shares of company stock worth $707,225. 11.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Software during the third quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of American Software during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of American Software by 206.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Software during the third quarter worth $90,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Featured Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Software (AMSWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.