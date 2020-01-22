American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $118.48

Shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $118.48 and traded as low as $113.73. American National Insurance shares last traded at $113.90, with a volume of 688 shares traded.

Separately, BidaskClub cut American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.68.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $932.50 million during the quarter. American National Insurance had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in American National Insurance by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in American National Insurance by 100.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American National Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in American National Insurance by 26.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in American National Insurance by 800.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

American National Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANAT)

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

