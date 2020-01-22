American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Bought by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power comprises 4.1% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 9.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,023,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,931,000 after purchasing an additional 331,995 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 11.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,728,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,283,000 after buying an additional 386,002 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,955,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,098,000 after buying an additional 67,304 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,683,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,710,000 after buying an additional 44,960 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 360.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,234,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after buying an additional 966,851 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price target on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.42.

Shares of NYSE:AEP traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.34. 4,702,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $75.52 and a 1-year high of $99.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.04. The firm has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.07.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.89%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

