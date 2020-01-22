American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Announces $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th.

American Campus Communities has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. American Campus Communities has a payout ratio of 218.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect American Campus Communities to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.5%.

NYSE ACC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.41. 9,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,864. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $42.98 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.05 and a beta of 0.33.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $211.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.30 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACC. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 9,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $489,987.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,818.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

