Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.66

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and traded as low as $11.22. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 38,951 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.50 target price on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $483.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.40.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

