Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.77.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush set a $126.00 price target on shares of Alteryx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Alteryx alerts:

In other Alteryx news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $167,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 9,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.10, for a total transaction of $1,212,457.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,895 shares of company stock worth $16,633,384 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,990,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,414,000 after buying an additional 935,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,053,000 after buying an additional 116,402 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,342,000 after buying an additional 1,326,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,923,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 584,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,736,000 after buying an additional 361,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

AYX stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.22. The stock had a trading volume of 925,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,380. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -701.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $64.52 and a 12-month high of $147.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.62.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.42 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.