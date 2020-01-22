Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Ironvine Capital Partners LLC

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,424 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 6.2% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after buying an additional 224,907 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,172,000 after buying an additional 113,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $114,576,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded up $10.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,495.01. 881,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,130. The company has a market capitalization of $1,021.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,376.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,259.39. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,491.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Pivotal Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,499.88.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total value of $36,017,682.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031,163.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,674,700 shares of company stock valued at $336,637,779 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

