Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALLY. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ally Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.36%.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $70,437.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,309.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 289,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 65,988 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 120,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 74,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.