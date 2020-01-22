Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Allergan during the second quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Allergan by 172.4% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allergan by 129.3% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Allergan by 81.4% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

NYSE AGN opened at $192.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.11. Allergan plc has a twelve month low of $114.27 and a twelve month high of $194.61. The stock has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25. Allergan had a negative net margin of 58.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.63.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.