Allen Capital Group LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Allen Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLYV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Shares of SLYV traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $65.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,007. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $56.26 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3476 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

