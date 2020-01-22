Allen Capital Group LLC Purchases 13,516 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,516 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 2.4% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $9,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,899,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,238,000 after acquiring an additional 72,195 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,989,000 after acquiring an additional 419,734 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,437,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,350,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,646,000 after purchasing an additional 417,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,898,000 after purchasing an additional 159,521 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.60. 955,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,913. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.92. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $27.57 and a twelve month high of $31.78.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4019 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

