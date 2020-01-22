Allen Capital Group LLC Has $995,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $324.31. 3,516,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,732,734. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $196.60 and a 52 week high of $326.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.66. The firm has a market cap of $326.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.29.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,036,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,902,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,213,567,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,993,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,554 shares of company stock worth $54,783,362 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

