Allen Capital Group LLC Has $493,000 Holdings in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 4,539.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on REGI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $31.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.59. 373,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,748. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.11. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $989.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). Renewable Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.77 million. As a group, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.