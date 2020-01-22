Allen Capital Group LLC Has $20.22 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 534,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,964 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Viridian Ria LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 57,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period.

SPLG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.96. 1,122,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,572. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $39.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1879 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

