Allen Capital Group LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,757,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,743. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The firm had revenue of $656.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

