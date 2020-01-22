Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Shares Up 0.7%

Alcanna Inc (TSE:CLIQ)’s share price shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.59 and last traded at C$4.53, 58,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 89,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.50.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alcanna from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $168.53 million and a PE ratio of -0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 467.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.99.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retail of wines, beers, spirits, and cannabis in North America. As of March 14, 2019, it operated 236 stores in Alberta, British Columbia, and Alaska; and 5 cannabis retail stores under the Nova Cannabis brand in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

