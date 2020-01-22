Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

NYSE ALB opened at $81.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.67. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $58.63 and a 52-week high of $93.14.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $879.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.67 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 2,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $197,004.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,533. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,304,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $584,695,000 after acquiring an additional 682,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,101,000 after acquiring an additional 417,021 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 30.8% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,777,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,231,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,729,000 after acquiring an additional 420,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 730,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,326,000 after acquiring an additional 74,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

