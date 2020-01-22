Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Trading Up 1.5%

Airtel Africa Limited (LON:AAF) was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 71.98 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 69.90 ($0.92), approximately 1,588,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.85 ($0.91).

The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 76.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83.

In related news, insider Shravin Bharti Mittal purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £195,000 ($256,511.44). Also, insider Douglas Anderson Baillie purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £12,200 ($16,048.41). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 19,405,031 shares of company stock worth $1,540,122,480.

Airtel Africa Limited provides mobile telecommunication services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and rest of Africa. It offers services to approximately 99 million small, medium, and high-usage customers; mobile data services to 30 million customers; and mobile banking services. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

