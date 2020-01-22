Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will report $2.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.28 billion. Air Products & Chemicals posted sales of $2.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will report full year sales of $9.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.13 billion to $9.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.54 billion to $11.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Air Products & Chemicals.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS.

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.76.

NYSE APD traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.04. The company had a trading volume of 927,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,389. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $154.78 and a fifty-two week high of $241.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,809,950,000 after purchasing an additional 454,016 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 19,995.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,121 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 865,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,937,000 after purchasing an additional 36,264 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 838,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 717,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,226,000 after buying an additional 16,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

