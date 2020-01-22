Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Raised to C$60.00 at Scotiabank

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AC. Cowen lowered shares of Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.08.

Shares of TSE:AC traded up C$0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$49.24. 914,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,639. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.29. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$27.79 and a 1-year high of C$52.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.34 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.56 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 4.5599998 EPS for the current year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 11,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.31, for a total transaction of C$541,683.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$209,458.32. Also, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.79, for a total transaction of C$622,407.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$469,245.46. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,358.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

