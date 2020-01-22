AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) Trading 0.3% Higher

AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.65 and last traded at $29.59, 65,402 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 69% from the average session volume of 38,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

