AFH Financial Group Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:AFHP)

AFH Financial Group Plc (LON:AFHP) announced a dividend on Monday, January 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON AFHP opened at GBX 377.50 ($4.97) on Wednesday. AFH Financial Group has a 52-week low of GBX 260 ($3.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 390 ($5.13). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 346.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 314.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.35 million and a PE ratio of 20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

AFHP has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of AFH Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of AFH Financial Group from GBX 484 ($6.37) to GBX 569 ($7.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

AFH Financial Group Plc provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to the retail market in the United Kingdom. The company offers wealth management and financial planning services, including investment management, pension and retirement planning, tax and inheritance planning, life cover and family protection, and mortgages, as well as discretionary investment management services.

