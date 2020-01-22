AEW UK Long Lease REIT (LON:AEWL) Trading Down 1.7%

AEW UK Long Lease REIT PLC (LON:AEWL)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 74.06 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 74.50 ($0.98), 180,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 226% from the average session volume of 55,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.75 ($1.00).

The stock has a market cap of $59.97 million and a PE ratio of 14.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 71.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.50.

About AEW UK Long Lease REIT (LON:AEWL)

The Company is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') incorporated on 18 April 2017 and domiciled in the UK. The registered office of the Company is located at 6th Floor, 65 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7NQ. The Company's Ordinary Shares were listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 6 June 2017.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for AEW UK Long Lease REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEW UK Long Lease REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.