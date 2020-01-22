Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Shares Up 11.7%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) shot up 11.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.58, 153,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,745,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Aethlon Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.19). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in Aethlon Medical stock. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 203,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Cordasco Financial Network owned 1.02% of Aethlon Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

