Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Shares Gap Down to $1.04

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.03, but opened at $1.04. Advaxis shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 3,608,387 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 3.90.
Advaxis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADXS)
Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.
