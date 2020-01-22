Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Shares Gap Down to $1.04

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.03, but opened at $1.04. Advaxis shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 3,608,387 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 3.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sabby Management LLC boosted its stake in Advaxis by 3,547.9% during the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,521,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,480,260 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Advaxis by 143.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 295,444 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advaxis by 71.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 95,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Advaxis by 53,633.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 50,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

