AdHive (ADH) Price Down 12.2% Over Last Week

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. One AdHive token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX. Over the last seven days, AdHive has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. AdHive has a total market cap of $97,194.00 and $138.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AdHive Token Profile

AdHive (ADH) is a token. It was first traded on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv . AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here . AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV . The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

