Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACER traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,536. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25. Acer Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $45.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 49,730 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 1,560.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 311,590 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acer Therapeutics (ACER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.