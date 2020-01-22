Access Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Muniassets Fund were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUA. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 403,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 146,020 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $15.69. 43,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,815. Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $16.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average of $15.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

About Blackrock Muniassets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

