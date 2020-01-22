Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lowered its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $210,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,565,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $210.59. 34,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $147.44 and a fifty-two week high of $213.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 12,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total value of $2,406,728.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,534.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 5,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total transaction of $1,006,625.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,001.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $4,785,351. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.82.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.