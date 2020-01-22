Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.39.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACIA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

Acacia Communications stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.70. 2,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,130. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.29. Acacia Communications has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.62, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $119.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $25,187.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 810 shares of company stock worth $54,483. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACIA. XR Securities LLC raised its position in Acacia Communications by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Acacia Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.