Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

ALSWF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $7.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $293.97 million, a PE ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $25.65 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Absolute Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.