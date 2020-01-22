Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 26,892 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 764.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 137,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 121,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 983,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 111,781 shares during the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JEQ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,382. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.1888 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

